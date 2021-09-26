JOSEPH B. WOLLENBERGER, 89, died September 17th, 2021 in San Diego, CA where has lived the past eight years with his partner Ettie Delawie. Before that he lived 22 years in Charleston, WV with his wife Sue, until her death in 2013.
Joe was born April 7th, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY. He received his B.A. in political science, from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He then attended Yale Law School receiving his law degree in 1956. Shortly after graduation, he was inducted into The U.S. Army, rising to the rank of first lieutenant and was assigned to the Office of the Judge Advocate.
Upon discharge from the Army, he worked for the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, DC and ultimately became a Supervising Attorney. His final career move took him to St. Louis where he became Assistant General Counsel - Labor and Employment Law for Monsanto Company.
Upon retirement, Joe and his new wife Sue decided to reside in Charleston, where she had lived most of her life. He served for 20 years on the Community Music Association Board and for 18 years as its president. He was the founder of the annual GoodNight New Year's Eve celebration which Community Music produces and presents each year.
Joe also served as Chairman of Keep a Child in School, as a member of the boards of The Clay Center, The Kanawha Valley Historical and Preservation Society, as President of the Friends of West Virginia Culture and History Board and as a member of the Regatta Commission. He chaired the first steering committee for FestivAll and helped to get it off the ground. He also campaigned to get this event to include an outdoor art fair to be held on Capitol Street. He was a member of the Charleston Chapter of SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives). He subsequently was elected Chapter Chair, then appointed as West Virginia District Director and finally was elected to the National Board of Directors where he served as General Counsel, Secretary and Vice Chair. He also chaired the Governance Committee.
Joe was a lover of theater and an active participant. His voice has been heard on radio and television performing voiceovers in hundreds of local and national ads, in collaboration with Charlie Cooper.
Joe is survived by his partner Ettie Delawie and all of her family. He is also survived by his son Steve, his wife Flurina and their sons Jonathon and Thomas, by his son Richard, his wife Barbara and their daughters Alison and Jessica, by his stepdaughter Mary Kerns, her husband Dan and their sons Christopher and David and his stepson Tom Porter, his wife Mandy and their daughter Lilyana.