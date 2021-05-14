On Saturday May 15, 2021. The Family of JOSEPH "BUD" BOSTON, would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life of Joseph "Bud" Boston at 2 p.m., at the Cedar Lake Chapel at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley. Reception will follow at Jackson Hall also at Cedar Lakes.
