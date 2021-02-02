JOSEPH EARL BYRD, 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away January 31, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born February 25, 1935 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Voyd and Losia Jones Byrd. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Byrd; son, Cody Gene Byrd; grandson, Cody Gene Byrd, Jr; great-grandson, Joshua Adam Byrd, II, and brothers, Julius, Charles and Tommy Byrd. Joseph was the meat manager for Evans and Penny Fair supermarkets for 40 years. He is survived by his daughter, Robin (Robert) Nasby of Cross Lanes; daughter-in-law, Mary Byrd-Burkhart of St. Albans; brother, Richard Byrd of Deltona, FL; grandchildren, Jesse Nasby, Amanda Smith, Mary Beth Monsour, Jenny Jo Smith and Joshua Byrd; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
