JOSEPH CURTIS "JOE" TAYLOR, 50 of Scott Depot, WV passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington.
He loved fishing and playing his guitars.
Surviving are his loving mother and father, Judith Lynn and Paul Smith of Scott Depot; sisters, Jan Trimble (Tim) of Hurricane, Julie Hass (Steve) Charleston and Jamie Taylor of St. Albans; blessed with his best friend and brother, Jack Payne of Ona and Mark Grubbs of Ona. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and his dogs Rudy and Niko.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his parents' home at 103 Dawn Heights, Scott Depot, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to Putnam County Animal Shelter, In Memory of Joe Taylor, 12908 Charleston Rd, Red House, WV 25168
You may visit Joe's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Taylor family.