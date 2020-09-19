Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOSEPH DALE MORRIS, 82, of Sutton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday September 20, at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Sutton. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morris family.