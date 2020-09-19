JOSEPH DALE MORRIS, 82, of Sutton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday September 20, at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Sutton. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morris family.
