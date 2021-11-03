JOSEPH DANIEL JOHNSON, 53, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on October 4, 2021.
Joe was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to John and Claire Campbell Johnson. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. A lifelong dog lover, Joe was especially fond of his miniature Australian Shepherd, Lulu. Joe enjoyed researching esoteric subjects, was fond of cooking and knitting and cars, and loved his family.
Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Scheiman.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Mary Johnson (Lucas Lund), Kathryn Johnson (Carl Offutt), Cynthia Joy (Corwin Joy), Margaret Johnson (Murat Cil), Samira H. Johnson (Stefan Fuegi); five nephews and two nieces including Jenny Hock and Jon Hock from Charleston with whom he was particularly close; brother-in-law David Scheiman; and friend, Shelley Nason.
A service to Honor the Life of Joe will be held at Noon, on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston with Father John Finnell officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Blessed Sacrament Columbarium.
Participants are encouraged to wear bright colors in honor of Joe. We respectfully ask that you wear a mask while at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Memories of Joe may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.