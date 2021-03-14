Joseph Dee Workman

JOSEPH DEE "JD" WORKMAN, 66, of Moyock, NC, passed away on January13, 2021. He lived most of his life in Boomer, WV where he was a member of Boomer Volunteer Fire Department. He also served with Valley Ambulance as a paramedic. He was a graduate of Montgomery High School and from Marshall University. He taught Special Education at Valley High School in Smithers until serving in the U.S. Navy from June 1986 to October 1999. Out of his 13-year Navy career he served 7-1/2 years as Surface Force Independent Corpsman on various ships. He trained in Great Lakes Naval Base and served as medical corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital in ICU and Internal Medicine Clinic for 3 years.
J.D. also served as Medical Officer at White Beach Clinic in Okinawa, Japan for 3 years. After serving 13 years active duty in the Navy, he worked as Medical Officer on board various ships for Military Sealift Command, Department of the Navy, until receiving medical discharge.
He is the son of the late Harold G. and Margaret Ann Curry Workman of Boomer. He was a member of the Montgomery Baptist Church.
J.D. is survived by two sons, Steven Workman and Nathan Workman, two sisters, Judith Sarrett-Factor and Jo Ella Kulzer, and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Interment with military honors will be noon, Friday, March 19th at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com