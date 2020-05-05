Joseph "Devin" Fields

JOSEPH "DEVIN" FIELDS, 46 of Charleston died April 29, 2020. Per his wishes he will be cremated and his ashes buried in Bond Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.