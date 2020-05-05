JOSEPH "DEVIN" FIELDS, 46 of Charleston died April 29, 2020. Per his wishes he will be cremated and his ashes buried in Bond Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.