JOSEPH EDWARD JOPLIN II, 39, of Charleston, lost his battle with addiction on September 5, 2022.
He was raised at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church where he gave his heart to the Lord in 2015. Joey was a 2001 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He played many different sports throughout the years, but found his niche in wrestling, where he was all-state.
Joey, or "Jop" as his friends called him, had a fierce love for his family and friends that can never be replaced. Once you were in his circle, he had your back no matter what. His quick wit could easily lift your spirits and put a smile on your face. With Joey around, you never had to worry about using your words incorrectly, because he took his self proclaimed job as "grammar police" very seriously. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Ruby Joplin and Dusty and Anita Myres.
Joey is survived by his parents, Joseph and Beverly Joplin of Charleston; sister, Jodi Evans and her husband Jonathan of Charleston; nephews, Mason, Bryce, Garrett and Carson Evans; several aunts and cousins; and his "best girl", Dizzle.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13, at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 12, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Frontline Recovery, 2080 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.