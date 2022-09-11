Thank you for Reading.

Joseph Edward Joplin II
SYSTEM

JOSEPH EDWARD JOPLIN II, 39, of Charleston, lost his battle with addiction on September 5, 2022.

He was raised at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church where he gave his heart to the Lord in 2015. Joey was a 2001 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He played many different sports throughout the years, but found his niche in wrestling, where he was all-state.

Tags

Recommended for you