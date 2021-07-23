JOSEPH "BUTCH" EDWARD LOVEJOY SR, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edith Lovejoy, and sister, Angela Lovejoy.
Butch was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Butch served his country in the Vietnam War as a part of the 1st Calvary 5th Battalion Army regiment.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Wanda Lovejoy; son, Joseph Jr (Danielle) Lovejoy; daughter, Kimberly (Rory) Robinson; brother, Barry (Margaret) Lovejoy; sister, Nancy (Elroy) Bellomy; and grandchildren, Brandon, Gracie, J.D., Kaylor, Creed, and Emmalyn.
In honor of Butch's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
