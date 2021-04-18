JOSEPH EVERETT SANDERS, JR., 82, of Birmingham, AL, passed away at home in the company of family on April 8, 2021 after courageously battling Parkinson's Disease and cancer.
Joe was born August 24, 1938 in Tuscaloosa, AL the only child of Joseph Everett Sanders and Christine Shirley Sanders. Joe grew up in Aliceville, AL graduating from Aliceville High School in 1956. He attended Marion Military Institute for a year and then graduated from the University of Alabama in 1960 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. At Alabama he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity, Student Vice President of the Engineering School, and a Distinguished Military Student. He served as a Captain in the US Army Reserves.
In 1960, Joe moved to Charleston, WV where he met his wife of 56 years, Lavonne Litton Sanders. Joe spent his entire career with Union Carbide, now part of Dow Chemical. The family moved several times living in Texas City, Texas and Santos, Brazil in addition to Charleston, WV. Joe also traveled extensively to Japan, Canada, and Venezuela with his work. He retired as the Director of Central Research and Engineering Technology for Chemical and Plastics at Union Carbide. Joe was recognized as a Distinguished Engineering Fellow by the University of Alabama College of Engineering and after retirement he served for many years on the advisory board for the UA Department of Chemical Engineering.
An avid golfer, Joe enjoyed spending time on the course with friends and playing in tournaments around the state. A man of few words but quick wit, Joe will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lavonne Litton Sanders; daughters, Anne Sanders Rand (Ned) of Birmingham, AL and Elizabeth Sanders Lopez (Fred) of Marietta, GA; and grandchildren, Isabel Marguerite Lopez, Olivia Gabrielle Lopez, Lewis Everett Rand, and Lillian Litton Rand.
A private family graveside service will be held in Aliceville, AL. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to University of Alabama at Birmingham - Parkinson's Research or the charity of your choice.