Joseph Francis Guilfoile Jr.
We are filled with sadness to share the news that JOSEPH "BIG JOE" FRANCIS GUILFOILE, JR., has passed away in his sleep, of natural causes, on September 25, 2022.

Joe was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 25, 1966 to Joe, Sr. and Faye Guilfoile. After family moves to West Virginia and then to Webster Groves, Missouri, Joe graduated from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, where he was involved in several local high school theater productions throughout the area. He later attended and graduated from the Broadcast Center - St. Louis.

