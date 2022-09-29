Joseph Francis Guilfoile Jr.

We are filled with sadness to share the news that JOSEPH "BIG JOE" FRANCIS GUILFOILE, JR., has passed away in his sleep, of natural causes, on September 25, 2022.
Joe was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 25, 1966 to Joe, Sr. and Faye Guilfoile. After family moves to West Virginia and then to Webster Groves, Missouri, Joe graduated from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, where he was involved in several local high school theater productions throughout the area. He later attended and graduated from the Broadcast Center - St. Louis.
Joe worked as a DJ in Georgia for a few years before moving to Charleston, WV to join the V100 morning show as an on-air personality, teaming with Steve Bishop and Jenny Murray. Many Charleston listeners still remember Big Joe's morning comedy bits and antics, and the popular weekly event that he hosted at local bars, "Working Women's Wednesday."
While he loved radio broadcasting, his true passion was cooking, and he dreamed of owning a sports pub that served food. He realized that dream about 12 years ago when he opened Big Joe's Bar and Grill in downtown Charleston. Mostly self-taught, many of his recipes became local favorites, including his Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese, delicious burgers, homemade potato chips with hot sauce and bleu cheese crumbles, BBQ sauces, and his 21-day brine pastrami, made the old-fashioned way. Big Joe never met a stranger, and the bar gave him the opportunity to share his big smile, wry wit and generous heart with the Charleston community.
Joe was a passionate sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the WVU Mountaineers and the St. Louis Blues. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and The Pittsburgh Steelers. His father brought him a Steelers jacket from a business trip to Pittsburgh when Joe was in the third grade. He wore that jacket all the time and became an ardent, lifelong fan of the team. He met with friends at the bar on football Sundays to watch the games, and usually traveled to Pittsburgh to catch a Steelers game in person each season.
Joe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dewey and Mary Sparks, of Beckley, WV, his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Eleanor Guilfoile, of Waterbury, CT, as well as his uncles Tim, Doug and Pat Guilfoile, and his aunt, Eleanor Rose.
Joe is survived by his parents, Joe and Faye Guilfoile, and his sister, Kim Guilfoile, all of Charleston, WV. Many cousins, and several aunts and uncles, and other family members also are left to mourn his passing.
Big Joe's family has been deeply touched and comforted by the generous outpouring of tributes, condolences and love from his many friends, customers, employees, and others in the Charleston community. We heard and read the words, "great guy,' "he had your back," and "gentle giant" so many times these past few days. Though we are completely heartbroken to have lost Joe far too early, we know his was a life well-lived because he touched so many in a positive way.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. A service to honor and celebrate Joe's life will follow, at the funeral home, at 6 p.m., with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating.
After the service, between 7 and 9 p.m., his family and friends are invited to stop by The Bridge Road Bistro in South Hills, 915 Bridge Road, Charleston, for a gathering to celebrate the life of Big Joe.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to a local charitable organization, in support of the community that Joe loved.
Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.