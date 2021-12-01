JOSEPH FREDRIC HAUGHT, age 80, of Daytona Beach FL and formerly of Scott Depot WV, passed away peacefully at his home, after a long battle with kidney disease on November 20, 2021.
Joe was born in Huntington, WV on February 13, 1941. He attended Huntington East High School, where he excelled in basketball, football and track. He held the single game basketball scoring record at Huntington East, of 54 points in a single game. After high school graduation, he attended Virginia Tech on a basketball scholarship and graduated with a BS degree in electrical and compression engineering. He was a professional engineer and senior compression design engineer for EQT before his retirement in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Leigh Forsyth Haught of Daytona Beach FL, and his children Elizabeth Haught of Daytona Beach FL, Greg Haught (Debbie) of Blacksburg, VA, Chris Haught (Rami) of Knoxville TN, and Kathy Haught Weeks(Steve) of Woodbridge VA, brother Dr. J. William Haught (Linda Holmes) of Huntington, WV, brother-in-law Bill Forsyth of Prestonsburg KY, three grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel and Kyleigh Haught, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth Haught of Huntington, WV, brothers Walter Haught of Huntsville AL, and Dr. J. Michael Haught of Beckley WV.
Joe was a born again believer and follower of Christ and attended Maranatha Fellowship and Grace Life Church for many years. His life exemplified his walk with Jesus, as he was a kind, gentle man, who was known for his wisdom and generosity to others. He was a lifelong Virginia Tech Hokie fan and was affectionately known to many, as "Hokie Joe".
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec.4 at Grace Life Church, 93 Joy Lane, Culloden, WV with Pastor Jamie Wright and Dr. James Wright officiating. Visitation is at 1:30 p.m., with service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance may be made to Grace Life Church, 93 Joy Lane, Culloden, WV 25510.