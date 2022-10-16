Thank you for Reading.

Joseph Grant Ayers
JOSEPH GRANT AYERS, 79 of Garner, NC passed away at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Born April 13,1943 in the small coal community of Eskdale, WV he was the son of the late Hobert and Lovda Ayers. He was also preceded in death by three of his brothers: Jim, Bill and Dave Ayers, one sister: Iva Phillips, and one daughter: Lori Ayers.

Grant grew up on the family farm in Pool, WV

