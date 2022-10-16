JOSEPH GRANT AYERS, 79 of Garner, NC passed away at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Born April 13,1943 in the small coal community of Eskdale, WV he was the son of the late Hobert and Lovda Ayers. He was also preceded in death by three of his brothers: Jim, Bill and Dave Ayers, one sister: Iva Phillips, and one daughter: Lori Ayers.
Grant grew up on the family farm in Pool, WV
where he attended Nicholas County schools. One thing that he was always proud of was the many years he spent working as a heavy equipment operator. He helped build Summersville Dam and then went on to work for road work crews before moving on to the coal industry working for Ford Coal and then Anker Energy. When he wasn't working long shifts on the coal fields, he enjoyed playing on the company softball team and laughing with his many co-workers that called him "Grumpy"; many of whom he still kept in touch with. While Grant and Janet moved to Garner, NC in
2011, he spent his retirement enjoying all of the things that he loved including: farming, fishing and talking on the back porch when he was home on the farm, plus gardening, going to yard sales, cheering on at the sporting events of his grandchildren, Sunday lunches after church with his family and weekly catch up phone calls with numerous lifelong friends back home in WV.
Those left to cherish his memory include his Wife of 32 years, Janet Ayers of Garner, NC (formerly of Summersville, WV), Stepson Todd Lantz (Carly) of Clayton, NC, Stepdaughter Lisa Bradshaw (Mike) of Garner, NC, Daughter Kimberly Ayers of Canvas, WV, Son Joseph Ayers II of Canvas, WV. Six Grandchildren: Alexis, Jana, Davis, Amelia, Colt and Grayson plus one Great Grandchild. He is also survived by one Brother, Robert Ayers (Ursula) of Indianapolis, IN, one Aunt, Elizabeth Ramsey of Nallen, WV and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5 at Summersville Baptist Church with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., Service at 1 p.m. and a reception immediately following downstairs of the church in the Fellowship Hall. Grants wishes were to be cremated and then have his ashes privately spread on the much loved family farm. Online condolences may be
made at DignityMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, should you desire, memorial donations can be sent to Summersville Baptist Church where he and Janet attended while living in WV, or First Baptist Church of Garner where they are members in NC.