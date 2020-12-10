Joseph Harrison

JOSEPH ALLEN "JOEY" HARRISON, 70, of Kenna, WV, passed away December 5, 2020 at Genesis Dunbar Center.
Born April 7, 1950 in Charleston, he was the son of the late George and Josephine Williams Harrison. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Elmore and brother-in-law, Manford Tolley.
Joey was a wonderful Christian man who would do anything for anybody. He enjoyed leading Sunday school service and enjoyed all sports. Joey loved his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is survived by his brother, James Harrison of Sissonville; sister, Wanda Tolley of Sissonville; niece, Linda (Jeffery) Troup and her grandchildren, Greyson Childers, Everly Childers and Maverick Nichols; nephew, John Tolley; great-niece, Charlie (Wyatt) Nichols; great-nephews, Jeff and Justin Troup, and his best friend, Butch Thompson.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Genesis Dunbar Center for their care of Joey.
A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Harrison Cemetery in Kenna, WV, with Pastor David Spencer, officiating.
A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Harrison Cemetery in Kenna, WV, with Pastor David Spencer, officiating.