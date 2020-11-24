JOSEPH "HENRY" NICHOLAS, 72, of the Tornado/St. Albans area passed away at his nursing home in Keyser, WV on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. After a long battle with dementia and a very short battle with COVID-19, Henry passed, surrounded by a room full of health care workers who cared deeply about him.
Henry is survived by his two daughters, Damaris Nicholas and Cassandra Nicholas. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service. In lieu of the flowers that may have been sent, the family asks that you donate to The United Way of The River Cities (COVID-19) Relief and Recovery Fund at: unitedwayrivercities.org/rrdonation or donations may be mailed to: 820 Madison Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704.
Please, wear a mask, and protect each other. Henry lived communally in a nursing home and therefore wasn't afforded the opportunity to choose.