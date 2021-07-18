Joseph James Friedl Jr

JOSEPH "JOE" JAMES FRIEDL, JR. born December 10th, 1940, in Welch, West Virginia passed peacefully July 14, 2021, at home in Vienna, Virginia with his wife of nearly 60 years Betty Rae Foy Friedl, of Madison, West Virginia by his side.
Joe Jr. is the son of the late Hall of Fame McDowell County and Concord University Football coach Joseph James Friedl, Sr. and Sallie Harlan Friedl of Harlan, Kentucky. Joe loved his country, the Mountain State, and the people of West Virginia. He graduated from Athens High School in 1958 as Salutatorian and graduated in 1962 from Concord University majoring in Mathematics. Joe became a Mason at the Athens, West Virginia Lodge.
He retired from the Department of Defense Washington Headquarters Services in 2003 as Chief, Budget, and Finance Director within the Senior Executive Service ranks. He was active in the Northern Virginia Sigma Chi Alumni.
He will be sorely missed by all of the lives he touched. In addition to his wife Betty Rae, he leaves behind: three brothers, Chester Harlan Friedl (the late June Hughes Friedl) of Tazewell, VA, William Henry Friedl of Sarasota, FL, John Dexter Friedl (Jean) of Tucson, AZ and one sister Sallie Friedl Mann (Otis) of Charleston, WV; two sons, Joseph James Friedl, III (Cathy) of Warrenton, VA and Justin Jay Friedl (Rebecca) of Reva, VA; five grandchildren, Nicolas Joseph Friedl, Karenna Elise Friedl, Grace Lauren Friedl, Victoria Cathryn Friedl, Christian Grant Friedl; and, two step-grandchildren Kasey Alanna Nabal and the late Keith Austin Nabal.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24 at the Concord United Methodist Church in Athens, WV and include Masonic rites and Sigma Chi White Rose burial ceremonies at Athens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m., until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to the Joseph J. Friedl, Sr., Faculty Award, Concord University Foundation, PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712, or by visiting http://Concord.edu/joefriedl . For those unable to attend, the service will be Live streaming at: https://www.facebook.com/concordathens/ .
Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Friedl family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.