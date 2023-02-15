Thank you for Reading.

Joseph "Joe" Jesse Izzo
JOSEPH "JOE" JESSE IZZO, 76, of Charleston passed away February 12, 2023 in Hubbard Hospice House.

Joe was born January 27, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to Jack and Ila Stump Izzo. Joe moved with his mother and baby brother to Charleston during his early childhood. He graduated from Sissonville high school in 1966. After graduation Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably until his sole survivor discharge in 1968. Upon returning to Charleston, Joe entered the automotive body repair and painting industry in which he would retire from Charleston Lincoln Mercury in December 2004.

