JOSEPH "JOE" JESSE IZZO, 76, of Charleston passed away February 12, 2023 in Hubbard Hospice House.
Joe was born January 27, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to Jack and Ila Stump Izzo. Joe moved with his mother and baby brother to Charleston during his early childhood. He graduated from Sissonville high school in 1966. After graduation Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably until his sole survivor discharge in 1968. Upon returning to Charleston, Joe entered the automotive body repair and painting industry in which he would retire from Charleston Lincoln Mercury in December 2004.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his cherished baby brother, James Michael Izzo.
Joe survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Faye Vella Izzo (nee wolfe) at home; daughter, Heather Izzo of Buchannon, WV; sons, Michael Izzo (Alyssa) of Zanesville, Ohio, Mark Izzo (Erin) of Frankfort, KY, and Tony Izzo (Chasity) of Maryville, TN; 18 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; and closest Uncle, Sam Stump (Emma).
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W. Washington Street, Charleston, WV.
A gathering of family and friends will be 6 - 9 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.