JOSEPH "JOE" JOHNSON 93, passed away March 2, 2021.
A native of St. Albans, for over 60 years, the last 3 1/2 years he was a resident of Luling, LA.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 65 years, Edna Glendine Johnson; his parents, Eugene and Minnie Johnson; and his six siblings.
Joe was born in McEwen, TN. He and Glendine raised their family in St. Albans. Joe moved to Luling, LA after the death of his wife in 2017. He resided at Ashton Manor Assisted Living in Luling.
Joe retired from Union Carbide and spent a great deal of time hunting, fishing and gardening. Joe and Glendine were members of Bethany Baptist in St. Albans for over 60 years. They loved their church and church family. After moving to Louisiana, Joe joined West St. Charles Baptist in Luling.
He is survived by his four children, Rick (Debbie) of Charleston; Greg (Kathy); Joy (Rusty), Chris (Angie) all of Luling, LA; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.
Joe loved the Lord and enjoyed telling people how He changed his life when he was a young man.
We were blessed with wonderful parents.
A family gathering was held on March 8, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans where he was laid to rest beside his beloved wife.
You may visit Joe's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Johnson family.