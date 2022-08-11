JOSEPH "JOE" LOUIS GARCIA II age 67, of Johns Island SC, entered eternal rest Monday, August 1, 2022, with his family by his side. Joe was born January 24, 1955, in Charleston WV, son of the late Joseph Louis Garcia and Edith Johnson Garcia. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Beth Garcia Reynolds.
Joe was a 1973 graduate of St. Albans High School and spent many years managing the family business Perdue's Hardware and Grocery in Campbells Creek before moving with his family to South Carolina in 2002. He recently retired from Kiawah Island Golf Resort and was looking forward to his retirement years spending time with his family, fishing and enjoying his boat. Joe was truly a great husband, father, and friend. His presence will be tremendously missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Joe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Melody Perdue Garcia, his sons, Joseph Louis Garcia III of Charleston SC and Nicholas Andrew Garcia of Kiawah Island SC, his canine companion Darby, his brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Reynolds of St. Albans, WV and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral mass will be 12 Noon, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1114 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV with a reception immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joseph "Joe" Garcia II to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.