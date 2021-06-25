On the 19th day of June, 2021 JOSEPH "JOE" MARSHALL LETART, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at age 95. Joe was born on August 5, 1925 in Charleston, WV to Mike and Mary Ezeline Letart. He loved the hills where he was born. He had six brothers, and one sister.
Joe is preceded in death by his brothers Mike Letart, Edward (Dump) Flinner, Danny Flinner, Frank Flinner and sister Stella Letart; wife Betty Elizabeth Letart and son Joseph Marshall Letart, Jr.; and is survived by daughter Donna Christy Sams and husband Marvin Sams; son Glen Christy and wife Kay Christy; son William Michael Letart and wife Delores Letart; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren. Joe and Betty were married on May 13, 1948 in Charleston, WV and remained married for 72 years before her death in 2018.
Prior to their marriage, Joe worked for Western Union and was in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. In 1957 the family moved to Irving, Texas where he worked for Wonder Bread and then the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in November 1981.
He loved to tinker around his house, to share time with his grandchildren, and to fish. Each spring he would fish for sand bass and then host a large fish fry at their home with family, friends, and neighbors. His fishing buddies were those close friends from the U.S. Postal Service. Many family members joined in the fun of fishing with him too, some coming from as far as West Virginia.
Joe loved his family, actor John Wayne, and most of all his beloved Betty.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 on July 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.