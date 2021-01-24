Joseph Kennedy

JOSEPH DARRELL KENNEDY, 60, of Sanderson, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 21st 2021, unexpectedly and suddenly at home.
Joe was a devote Christian with a passion for his Lord and Savior, sharing The Word with all he knew. He was a member of Morris Memorial Church in Sanderson, where he also served as a musician, deacon, trustee, and Sunday School teacher. Joe loved singing gospel music and playing his guitar, he wrote and sang many, many songs. He was an avid sports fan and you could always find him watching the West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Reds. Joe had a deep love for his family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible making memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harley Ray Kennedy Jr and Elizabeth Ann Glenn Kennedy, his brother Ed Kennedy, and his Mother and Father-In-Law Cecil and Betty Strickland.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Judy of Sanderson; Step-children Allen Smith of Wythville, VA, Betty Taylor of Sissonville, Becky Wilson of Elkview, Danny Smith at home, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Joe also leaves behind Brothers Bob and wife Vickie Kennedy, John Kennedy, Sister-In-Law Ruth Kennedy all of Pinch, Uncle Robert and wife Mary Kennedy of Parkersburg, many nieces, nephews, cousins, Brothers and Sisters in Christ, and friends.
Joe retired for West Virginia DHHR as a computer programmer.
Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Burdette and Pastor Ray Belcher officiating. Burial will be in the Kennedy Family Cemetery, Sanderson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
