Joseph Kiser

JOSEPH CHARLES KISER, 57, of South Charleston passed away and rejoined his parents in Heaven, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Velma Kiser.
Joseph was a caring son, brother, and friend to all that knew him. His favorite pastimes, was listening to music and watching movies. Joseph had a passion for animals and enjoyed just sitting on the porch enjoying life to the fullest.
He is survived by his brother, Jeff and wife Kitty Kiser; sister-in-law, Missy Hutchinson; and his cat, "Allister".
The Kiser family would like to thank Pulmonary Associates of Charleston for being more than co-workers, you were family.
Friends and family will gather from 5:30 - 7 p.m., Friday, November 6 at Hafer Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be 12 p.m., Saturday November 7 at Gandeeville Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Sam's officiating.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.