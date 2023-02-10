JOSEPH L. DEWEESE, 84, of Madison, WV went peacefully into the arms of his Jesus on February 4, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother Pearl Graley; and his sister Darlene Holstein.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JOSEPH L. DEWEESE, 84, of Madison, WV went peacefully into the arms of his Jesus on February 4, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother Pearl Graley; and his sister Darlene Holstein.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, D.J.; children, Rick Deweese of St. Cloud, Florida, Angela Greene of Nitro, April Homeyer (Tim) of Eastlake, Ohio, and Stephanie Newsome of Madison; grandchildren, Jessica Greene (Jonathan), James Green, Chadwick Price (Lindsey), Preston Newsome, and Beth Homeyer; great-grandchildren, Cayden Price, Zayde Price, Madeline Turner, Bronsyn Price, Mylo Price, and Magnolya Price; brothers, Skip Holstein (Diana), Keven Holstein; and sister, Almeda Kelly (Bill); brother-in-law, Raymond Brown; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Miller, Anna Lovejoy (Rick), and Cheryl Price. He is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Joseph was a Treasurer for the Charleston Postal Employees Credit Union and retired from the United States Postal Service after 38 years as Manager of Finance. He was a member of the Lions Club of Madison. He was a member of West Madison Baptist Church where he served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir Director.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at West Madison Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Barker officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Family Gardens located in Madison, WV.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Dignity Home Health Care and the Nursing Staff of Boone Memorial Hospital, for the exceptional care they provided and for their love and prayers they provide during this difficult time.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.