JOSEPH LEE MYNES, 14, of Tornado, walked through heavens gate on December 11th, 2020.
He attended 8th grade at Hayes Middle School. He lit up the room with his smile. He touched the hearts of everyone who met him. He was an inspiration and a hero.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Mynes.
He is survived by his parents, Paula and Tony Mynes. Siblings, Anthony and Megan Mynes, Marissa Mynes, and Gavin Mynes. His niece, Harmony. His grandparents, Sharon and Larry Mynes, Gloria and Joe Ferguson, and Paul and Pam Hyre. Also a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Viewing will be from 11 to 1. Services will be Tuesday, December 15th at 1pm. , at Casdorph and Curry Funeral home in Saint Albans. Burial will follow.
We would also like to thank his home nurses, Jessica and Cathy. They have been such a blessing to our family over the years. His teachers, doctors, aides, past nurses and therapy team over the years as well. Without all of you his life wouldn't have been the same.
In lieu of flowers, we would like any donations be made to Cincinnati Children's Ronald McDonald House.