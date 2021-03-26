Thank you for Reading.

JOSEPH LEE SMITH, 38, Branchland, WV, died Sat., Mar. 20, 2021. Funeral service will be, 12:00 p.m., Sun., March 28, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Sun., March 28, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

