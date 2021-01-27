Joseph Lesher II

JOSEPH (JOE JOE) RAY LESHER II, 26, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 24, 2021 after a tragic automobile accident.
Joseph, a very kind hearted soul, was full of life. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and cousin who was taken way too soon. He loved fishing, hunting, singing, playing guitar, and gaming.
Joseph is preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Ray Lesher, and grandmother, Betty Lou Hartsook.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Frances Lesher; grandmother, Edith Lesher; grandfather, Harlan (Eleanor) Hartsook; sister, Felicia Harper and brother in law Joseph Harper; brother, Dylan Vanmeter and fianc Emily Davis. He is also survived by 5 nieces, 3 nephews, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Service will be 2 pm, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Lesher Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be a hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at Facebook.com on the account "RIP Joseph (JoJo) Ray Lesher!"
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.