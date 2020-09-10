Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOSEPH LEON MCGUIRE, 72, of Charleston, WV died September 7, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. He will be cremated. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.