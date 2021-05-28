JOSEPH MICHAEL ESTEP 61 of Scott Depot, WV passed away May 20th, 2021 of complications following open heart surgery. He was married to Kimberly, the love of his life, on July 24, 1984 who survives him. Joseph is also survived by his son Joseph Michael Estep II and his partner LaChrista Asbury and his grandson Trenton Asbury as well as his sister Debbie Jordan and many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was predeceased by his mother Doris Estep and his brother Allen Wayne Estep and many aunts and uncles.
He was an amazing father and a dedicated husband and will be missed and loved by all who loved him. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Estep family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com