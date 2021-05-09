JOSEPH NEO JAQUAY, 72, of Dry Fork, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at WVU Medicine - JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown .
Born November 12th, 1948 in Montgomery, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Maiuri) Jaquay .
Survivors include his daughter Sarah Jaquay - Davis and her spouse Gray Davis; sister Catherine Fisher; sister Julie Traylor and spouse John; brother Robert Jaquay; grandchildren Kayla Jaquay - Davis, Harley Jaquay, Rebecca Jaquay, Arianna Jaquay, and Aidan Mundroff; his companion Linda Snyder; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Bryan Jaquay; and siblings Patricia Hinson and her husband Angus, and Mary Esther Lee; his niece Pam Boles; and his brother-in-law George Fisher.
Joseph grew up in Montgomery, WV and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1966. As a member of their baseball team, he was honored to be named to the All-State team. Following high school, he was drafted into the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam Conflict.
He studied Labor and Economics at WV Institute of Technology and graduated with his Bachelors Degree in 1975. He moved on to study Economics and Labor and Industrial Relations at the University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign where he obtained his Masters Degree. He served an internship with the AFL-CIO Research Department, which introduced him into his career with Amalgamated Transit Union, where he was hired as the Director of Research. While there, he developed their Education Department, and traveled around the country educating officers and stewards.
He was an avid skier and golfer, and loved WVU football. He enjoyed music and attending concerts - especially the Grateful Dead. His roots always took him back to his beloved Montgomery, WV. He dearly loved his family, and if you were considered his friend, then you were a part of his family.
A celebration of Joseph's life will take place at a later date.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover / Morgantown, is providing care and guidance to the family.
Personal condolences and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com