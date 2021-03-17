JOSEPH OLIVER FITZWATER, peacefully passed away on March 11th 2021, after a long battle with many ailments traced to agent orange exposure while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971.
Born on November 26th, 1949, he grew up in Jodie, WV, making his home in Lima, Ohio. After 40 years of employment at Bungee Corporation, he retired to Fernandina Beach Florida.
He was predeceased by his Mother Dolly Arwanda, loving wife Nancy Jane, and best friend Lexi Lou.
He leaves his sister Judy Fitzwater-Farnsworth (Rick Petry) of Buckhannon WV, 3 daughters Judy Fitzwater of Fernandina Beach, Jodi Fitzwater Terrill (Kevin) of Athens Alabama, Julie Fitzwater (John Hamilton) of Raymond N.H., Son C.J. Fitzwater (Nina) of Salisbury Massachusetts, 2 Step daughters Hope Sampson, and Heather Tracey of Lima, Ohio. 19 Grand Kids, 9 Great Grand Kids, and his companion of many years Mary J. Wanna.
His passions included traveling, rolling his own, and spending time with friends, and family. He was a member of the American Legion post 54. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life service will be held on May 15th, 2021, at 4:20 in Bentree, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion, Post 54.