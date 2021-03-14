JOSEPH R. "JR" SMITH, age 85 of Carlisle, PA and formerly of Charleston, WV, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the UPMC Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA.
He was born on December 20, 1934 in Greenville, WV, to the late Samuel R. and Harriet E. Evans Smith.
JR graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1962 and retired as a Captain from the WV State Police in 1989. He also served as a Special Deputy with the US Marshall's Services from the Robert C. Byrd Federal Building in Charleston, WV. JR honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict as a sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda L. Smith and son Jeffrey M. Smith (wife Nicole) both of Carlisle, PA, two daughters, Jeanne Smith and Julie Mallory (husband Baxter), sister, Emogene Allen and a brother Steve Smith (wife Beverly). Also surviving are his four loving grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1 p.m., in Cross Lanes Bible Church 5442 Big Tyler Rd. Cross Lanes, WV, with the Rev. David Buckley officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday from 12 p.m., until time of services. Burial with full military honors will take place in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV following services.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in JR's name may be made to Cross Lanes Bible Church or to the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.