JOSEPH R. SMITH, age 85 of Carlisle, PA and formerly of Charleston, WV, went to heaven on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the UPMC Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA.
He was born on December 20, 1934 in Greenville, WV, to the late Samuel R. and Harriet E. Evans Smith.
JR graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1962 and retired as a Captain from the WV State Police in 1989. He also served as a Special Deputy US Marshall at Robert C. Byrd Federal Building in Charleston, WV.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda L. Smith and son Jeffrey M. Smith (wife Nicole) both of Carlisle, PA, two daughters, Jeanne Smith and Julie Mallory (husband Baxter), both of Charleston, WV, sister, Emogene Allen and a brother Steve Smith (wife Beverly). Also surviving are his four loving grandchildren, Andrew and Evan Mallory, Gabriella and Jackson Smith. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph, Shirley (aka Charlie) Smith and five sisters, Polly Greskevitch, Betty O'Brien, Irene McPeak, Claribel Roles, and Martha Ellis.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held in the spring of 2021. Burial with full military honors will take place in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cross Lanes Bible Church, 5442 Big Tyler Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313; or the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Dr, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
