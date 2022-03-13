JOSEPH R. STOWERS of Cross Lanes passed away unexpectedly, at home on March 8, 2022. He was born on January 18, 1953, the son of the late Thomas R. Stowers, Jr. and Dolores (Jefferies) Rader. He was a graduate of St. Albans High School. Joe had owned and operated several garages in the past. He was a car enthusiast and had owned many "hot rods" and race cars. He was a member of Chargers Car Club and the Golden Oldies Street Road Assoc. He was known as a mechanical expert and had helped many friends with their cars, motorcycles, and hot rods. He was retired from Union Carbide ayer Cropscience at the Institute plant. Joe was also a lover of animals, especially dogs and cats. He leaves behind a special cat, "Lil Bear". Left to cherish his memory are his sister Jerri (Jim) Wood of Davenport, Florida and long-time companion, Susan Stowers of Cross Lanes, an aunt, Dorothy McGrew of St. Albans, several cousins, and MANY friends. According to his wishes, the body will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held later this spring. A notice will be published in the newspaper and on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, PO Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504, or any animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements are in care of Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com