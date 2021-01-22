JOSEPH REDMAN, 93, of Charleston went to be with the Lord January 19, 2021 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital after a long illness.
Joseph was born October 18, 1927 in Jackson County to the late James Redman and Pearl Landis Redman. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Mark Redman; and numerous siblings.
Joseph was a Machinist with Gravely Tractor with 25 years service. He then went on to retire from United Farm Tools, and was a member of the local Machinist Union. He was a member of the Harper Memorial Tabernacle, and enjoyed tinkering around in the garage with engines. Joseph was a self made man, having built his own home, garage, and was capable of fixing just about anything.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 72 years, June Cleland Redman at home; children, Danny Ray Redman (Marsha) of South Carolina, Barbara Jean Kirk (Frank) of Hurricane, Sharon Watkins (Ronald) of Nitro, and Thomas Redman of St. Albans; 10 ten grandchildren, and one step-granson; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 with Pastor James Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12:30 p.m., Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are required.
