Joseph Scott Veno

JOSEPH SCOTT VENO, 55, of Dunbar, formerly of Portsmouth, NH, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, of a long illness. There will be a memorial service in West Virginia at a later date, before he goes back to New Hampshire for his final resting place. Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

