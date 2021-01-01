JOSEPH TRACY SIZEMORE, 60, of Campbells Creek, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Tracy was born in Charleston of December 20, 1960, to the late Joseph Calvin and Janice Proctor Sizemore. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also coached North East Baseball on Campbells Creek.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vanessa Hall; and nephew, Joshua Keen.
Tracy is survived by a daughter, Heather (Matt) Perry of Pratt; grandchildren, William Matthew Perry IV and Kaylee Perry; sister, Sue Ellen (Frank) Morse and brother, Randy (Mary) Sizemore, all of Campbells Creek.
At Tracy's request cremation will be honored and there will be no services.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.