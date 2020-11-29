JOSEPH V. BLOUNT, 39, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division from complications of a blood clot. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 5 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. The family requests that you dress casual and come celebrate Joseph's life.
