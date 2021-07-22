JOSEPH WAYNE HARLESS, 71, of St. Albans, formerly of Montcoal and Stickney, entered into eternity on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley, Hurricane. Born February 22, 1950 at Stickney in Raleigh County, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert Boyd and Ella Mae Harless in 1984.
He was survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debra Lynn Harless; stepson, Craig J. Long of Whitesville; son, Army Major Aaron Harless and his wife Megan currently stationed in Texarkana, TX and his beloved grandchildren, Grant, Blake and Natalie.
Joe was a 1968 graduate of Marsh Fork High School. He retired in 2018 from the West Virginia State Police, where he was an Information Specialist III in the Communication Division. He was also previously a foreman for Armco Steel Corporation, a paramedic for Boone County Ambulance Authority and a paramedic and fire fighter for the Whitesville Fire Department.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his wife and traveling to see his grandchildren, taking care of his lawn and amateur radio operating. He gave his heart to the Lord on May 13, 2021 and the family takes comfort knowing he awaits for them in Heaven.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Dr. Monnett, Dr. Dave and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority for providing above and beyond care.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Dr. Ron Crum officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Joe's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Harless family.