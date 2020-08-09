JOSEPH YOUSSEF, 29, of Charleston, WV, departed this life unexpectedly in a boating accident on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He was born January 3, 1991 in Aleppo, Syria, the son of Salim and Rana (Ghazi) Youssef of Syria.
Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved traveling, adventures, seeing new places, and taking pictures. Joseph also loved computers, new technology and cars. He was a graduate of the University of Charleston, where he received his MBA.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Dalia Youssef and Reine Youssef both of Charleston, WV; aunt, Raouda Youssef; cousin, Dr. Chafik Assal of Charleston; and all his family in Syria and around the world.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral with Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Burial will follow at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, WV.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.