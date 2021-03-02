JOSEPHA MARIA JAMES, 86, of Elkview passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Josepha was born on August 14, 1934 in Munich, Germany. She enjoyed quilting and feeding the deer around her house. She retired as a nursing assistant at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lewis James, and two sisters.
Josepha is survived by her sons; Thomas Ray James of Cleveland, OH, and Robert Lewis Voelk of Boston, MA, daughter, Angelika Voelk of Elkview, brother, Thomas Voelk of Germany. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
There will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.