JOSEPHINE CARNES CRAWFORD, 95, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home.
Josephine was born at Mt. Carbon, WV on August 2, 1925, to the late Cumberland and Elizabeth Reed Davis. She was a 69 year member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church on Campbells Creek and a member of the Salina Chapter #81 O.E.S. in Malden.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Crawford; brother, William Davis; sisters, Carrie Davis, Virginia McPhail and Mae Raines.
Josephine is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Crawford of Sarasota, FL., Elizabeth (Alan) Dodson of Sun City Center, Fl. and Ruby Crawford of Charleston; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be held from Noon until 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek, with the service beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
