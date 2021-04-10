JOSEPHINE HARLESS 80, of DeLand, Florida, formerly of Belle, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
She was born in Mercer County, West Virginia on August 19, 1940, to Lacy and Helen Burrough, and in addition to her parents and brother, Lewie Burrough, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, David Harless, in 2019.
Jo was retired from Kanawha County Board of Education where she worked as a secretary in the purchasing department, was a former member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle, and regularly attended First United Methodist Church, DeLand, Florida and was a Baptist by faith. She was active in her community and loved spending time with the ladies playing cards.
Surviving are her children, Douglas Harless and wife, Mary of Belle Mead, New Jersey, Richard Harless and wife, Pam of Abingdon, Virginia, and Rebecca Harless Mitchem and husband, Jeff of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Megan Elgort (Greg), Natalie and Matthew Harless, Courtney Internicola, Will and Katie Harless, and Sarah and Rachel Mitchem; and great-grandchildren, Layla and Jameson Internicola.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 11th at the funeral home.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.