JOSEPHINE MILLER, 95, of Sissonville, passed away at home Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born April 22, 1925, to the late Omer and Lola Fields.
Josephine (Jo) was the longtime owner of Millers Hide-Away in Sissonville. She was always happiest when surrounded by a crowd. She loved to dance and enjoyed serving her customers. In her later years, she kept busy with her walnuts. She would dream of waking up to find a pile of walnuts in her driveway waiting for her to crack.
She will be missed by her two loyal dogs, "Biggin" and "Hercules," which she loved dearly. Her feisty attitude will be missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Manford (Mank) Miller; daughter-in-law Pat Miller; one brother and three sisters.
She is survived by four sisters and six children, Doug Miller, Ann Nienke (Ronnie), Jimmy Miller (Janet), Louise Painter (Eddie), Kathy Casto (Alan), and Kay Miller (Kaye). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great - great - grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty.
