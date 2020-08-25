JOSEPHINE STEWART BANFIELD, 100, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Services honoring her life, following COVID-19 guidelines will be held at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, August 26, at the Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God and visitation from 11 to 12 p.m., service time. Burial will follow at Ross Cemetery in Rush, Kentucky. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
