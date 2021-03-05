JOSHUA ALLEN BURDETTE, 31, of Sissonville, WV, born December 27, 1989, passed away March 1, 2021 at home. He loved to hunt, four wheeling, spending time with his friends and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Larry Burdette, Clair Curtis McKemy Jr. and Adrian Wilkinson; and uncles, Rick McKemy and Shawn McKemy. Josh was employed by Thaxton construction.
He is survived by his father, Markis Burdette and Deidre Carpenter of Sissonville; mother, Paula Burdette Jones and Dwayne Mobley of Sissonville; brother, Holdon Burdette; grandmothers, Eunice Burdette who was like a second mother to Josh and helped raise him, and Brenda Wilkinson; best friends Trevor Thaxton, Don Whittington, John Myers, Colton Cougar, Kolby Burdette, Erik Bailey and Dustin Thaxton; and special uncle, Dale Thaxton, and many more family and a multitude of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Randy Campbell, officiating. The family will welcome friends at 11 a.m.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico.
Memorial contributions may be made in Josh's honor to Beyond the Backyard, a charitable youth foundation. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 3327, Charleston, WV 25333.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com