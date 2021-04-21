JOSHUA ALLEN RUTLEDGE, 29, of Tornado, WV, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James Rutledge.
He was a graduate of Lincoln County High School, and an employee of Maaco Collision.
Josh is survived by his mom, Wilma Rutledge, biological mother, Tammy Martin, brothers, Adam (Inger) Rutledge and Travis Collins, and sisters, Crystal (Billy) Thomas and Jessica Collins, grandparents, Hank & Pat Love, nieces and nephews, James Rutledge II, Kristin Rutledge, Joseph Rutledge, William Thomas III, Emily Thomas, Jacob Thomas, and Robert Tanner, and his best friend Elijah McCormick. He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorial Service will be 5 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cobb Cemetery, Alum Creek.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
