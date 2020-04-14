JOSHUA ANDREW WILLIAMSON left this world on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West from complications of liver failure.
Josh was born March 15, 1982 in Charleston WV, he was past his due date and came into the world only after his mother had been in labor over 20 hours. From the beginning he stubbornly fought against the world. He had conflicting traits - tall, handsome, funny, often quite charming, he mostly felt outcast and inadequate. He was surrounded by love from his parents, brothers, aunts and uncles, grandparents and friends yet he seemed at times unable to accept their affection and concern.
As a boy he enjoyed camping, swimming, basketball, music and video games. He started working at age 16 and over the next 14 years worked at many restaurant and retail establishments in Putnam and Kanawha counties, making friends wherever he worked. For the last five years he lived in Paris, KY.
Left to cherish memories of his better days are his mother and step-father, Delia and Gary Smith of Hurricane WV; his father and step-mother, Russell and Sherry Williamson of St. Albans WV; brothers Brandon Smith of Greenville SC and Zachary Smith of Huntington WV and numerous cousins, other family members and friends.
On March 15 this year Josh's fianc e, Regina Hawkins died. He has now joined her and his grandparents and we pray he has at last found the peace that eluded him here.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.