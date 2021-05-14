JOSHUA BENJAMIN SHAFER exited his role on this earthly stage to begin his new role in that Golden City on high with his mother, Tina Shafer. Josh was born on May 31, 1985, in Charleston, WV and is the first son of Tina Carol Shafer.
Josh grew up in Elkview, on Wills Creek exploring the land with his cousins. He enjoyed exploring the outdoors and loved fishing. Many days and evenings were spent with friends and family at the pond on Wills Creek relaxing and fishing. Once he caught a fish with a line tied to a stick and the hook covered in mud. From a young age he had a fascination with monster trucks, his favorite was Big Foot. He and his cousin Michael spent many hours outside riding the toy Big Foot Monster Truck. Once they rode it over the hill, and it turned over trapping Josh. He thought it was funny that they wrecked Big Foot.
Josh had a love for dogs and was often bringing home strays so they would have a home, even though his grandfather said no more pets. Josh received a toy guitar one Christmas and that started his love for music. He enjoyed listening to rock and country music. His favorites were: Hank Williams Jr, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Poison. His best-loved evenings were spent around a fire listening to music with family and friends.
Josh loved to travel and spent many summers at the beach with his cousins. He loved riding banana boats and bikes on the beach with his cousins. One time he and his older cousin borrowed a camera from their Aunt and took lots of pictures of girls. Two rolls of film doubled prints, of strangers. Although Josh feared flying, he flew to Arizona with his Grandparents for his cousin's graduation and was able to visit the Grand Canyon and said it was amazing to see.
Josh was a member of Jordan Light Missionary Baptist Church and during his teenage years was active with the youth group. He enjoyed attending the summer Bible Camp in Roane County. Josh was never one to sit still and once during an outdoor service he ended up kicking a hornet's nest that appeared to be empty. It was not empty, and the hornets were not happy. That sent everyone running back to the main building. Several people were stung, but in the end we all ended up laughing about it.
Josh loved playing pranks and loved to cut up and have fun. He was always putting stuff in his Grandmother's dishwater and waiting for her to scream. Josh was a kindhearted soul who was willing to help family and friends. He was quick to forgive and forget if people wronged him.
Josh was preceded in death by his mother Tina Shafer, his grandfather Esper Shafer, great grandparents Edna and Orville Strickland and his cousin John Michael Lersch.
Josh is survived by: Daughter Aleigha Shafer Hicks, Brother Joseph (Cassandra) Ray of Elkview, Sister Hannah Ray, Grandparents Forrest & Carol Holley, Nephew: Michael David Ray, Uncles and Aunts: Cheryl Shafer, Todd Shafer, Jerri Trent, Ron (Summer) Shafer, T Sam (Jim) Hicks. First cousins: Aaron Shafer, CJ Gore, Jameson Shafer, Matthew Shafer, and Nicholas Hicks.
A grave side service well be held at the Orville Strickland Cemetery on Wills Creek Road, Saturday, May 15 at 1:30 P with Pastor Bob Jett officiating. Family and Friends may gather at 1 p.m., for the viewing and a dinner will follow at Jordan Light Baptist Church
Special thanks to all those that helped our family during this difficult time.