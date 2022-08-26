Joshua Brandon Workman Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOSHUA BRANDON WORKMAN 31, 2022 of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his residence.Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Jamie Wright officiating.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the memorial service.You can visit Brandon's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Workman family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Albans Memorial Service Funeral Home Internet Huntington Page Joshua Brandon Workman Brandon Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Jean Marie White Carolyn Ann Watson Kimberly Kaye (Goddard) Hunt Harold T. Pritt Carrie Evelyn Carter Nazira Joseph Deborah Ann Walker Lynn Carpenter Hensley Blank Beverly J. Terpening Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint